BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. That statement holds true in Upshur and Lewis Counties as they host West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale.

The first weekend in August has become a huge annual event, with people traveling from as far as Florida to experience West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale.

“There’s been people from all over coming here. It’s been busy, we have really been busy. Even though it’s so hot out, still yet people are participating and coming out and enjoying the yard sale,” Donna Carpenter, a yard sale host said.

The yard sale takes place at many different locations around Upshur and Lewis Counties. The goal of the yard sale is to give locals the opportunity to sell their unwanted items, while bargain shoppers get the best experience shopping yard sales around the community. People who attend the yard sale not only get to embark on a bargain-hunting adventure, but also get to explore what Buckhannon and Weston have to offer.

“I have been busy. I’ve sold a lot of stuff, enjoyed meeting the people. I’ve met so many nice people,” said Carpenter.

The event is being held on Aug. 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information on the event and a map of the yard sales you can be found here.