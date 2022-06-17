ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Almost Heaven BBQ Bash has partnered with Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital to host a 5K on Saturday.

The new Almost Heaven 5K Walk/Run starts at 8 a.m. Registration for the race at Stonewall Resort is from 7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Registration costs $30 and it covers a souvenir event shirt and breakfast following the race at the Roanoke Building.

“We’re happy to partner with the BBQ Bash event to provide this healthy activity and look forward to a great turn-out for this inaugural event,” said Kevin Stalnaker, Chief Administrative Officer at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Other activities Saturday include a cornhole tournament and other family-friendly activities, and of course, barbeque and the beergarden.