CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be two sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia in the first week of November.

In Harrison County, drivers should expect a DUI checkpoint on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and in Barbour County, drivers should be aware of a checkpoint planned for Friday, Nov. 4. Both checkpoints will be from 6 p.m. to midnight.

According to a release, the Wednesday checkpoint will be on WV Route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg. An alternate route is S Chestnut St, Garfield Rd and Authur Ave.

The Friday checkpoint will be on US 250/Barbour County Hwy in Philippi in front of the Builders Center and Supply, which is at 16012 Barbour County Hwy. AN alternate route is Lander Road.

“Please note that it is not the intention of the West Virginia State Police to inconvenience the motoring public, but to make the highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia,” said the releases.