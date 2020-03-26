BFS increases pay for all employees during COVID pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — BFS Companies is going to begin offering its employees a wage increase due to the extra responsibility and necessity of their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release sent out by the company, employees of all BFS properties — including subsidiaries inside of their convenience stores such as Little Caesars and Dairy Queen — will receive a pay raise starting from the work week of March 23 until at least April 19.

The pay increase for hourly employees will be $2 an hour, and salaried employees will receive an extra $100 a week, according to the release.

BFS states that it is closely following CDC guidelines and taking extra precautions by enhancing daily cleaning and disinfecting while also making sure high-traffic areas are constantly sanitized.