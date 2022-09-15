CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) this week began the process of 17 replacement and/or upgrading projects, including several in north central West Virginia, it announced in a press release Thursday.

On Tuesday, the WVDOH held a bid letting for 17 different projects, which included upgrading two West Virginia bridges that are 90 years old.

“The design life of most bridges is 75 years, so it’s good to get these older structures replaced or upgraded,” WVDOH State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown said in the release.

Additionally, cars and trucks have gotten heavier over the years.

That’s why, the WVDOH says, it’s upgrading the Clifford Family Memorial Bridge on US 60 in White Sulfur Springs. According to the release, the bridge was built in 1939 and carries more than 7,000 cars a day. It’s also replacing the Fostoria Avenue Bridge in Moundsville, which according to the release was built in 1936 and carries a 5-ton weight restriction.

North central West Virginia projects include:

Cost Avenue and additional ADA ramp projects in Harrison County.

West Main Street ADA ramps in Grafton, Taylor County.

North Street Carriage Way and additional ADA ramp projects in Harrison and Marion counties.

Georgetown Road paving in Lewis County.

Normantown to Glenville Road paving in Gilmer County.

Other projects throughout the state include paving 29th Street in Cabell County, paving Daniels to Grandview Road in Raleigh County, replacing the guardrails in the northern panhandle and parts of southern West Virginia, paving Cove Road in Hancock County, paving Peach Tree Orchard to Muddlety in Nicholas County, new signage on Interstate 77 in Mercer County, replacing Ralston Branch Bridge Number 2 in Wyoming County and paving the Parkersburg Pond Run Trail and Bridge in Wood County.