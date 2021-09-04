Boys Scouts plan “Back to Scouting” recruitment event

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in the retail store at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pa. An $850 million agreement by the Boy Scouts of America to compensate sex-abuse victims prompted outrage Friday, July 2, 2021, from some abuse survivors and their advocates, while others were encouraged and saw it as the best outcome that could be achieved under the circumstances. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Mountaineer Area Council for the Boys Scouts of America will be hosting their “Back to Scouting” recruitment event on Sept. 19. The event will take place at Camp Mountaineer from 2-6 p.m.

During that time, Scouts and non-Scouts alike can join in on the activities, including:

60 ft climbing tower

Shooting ranges

Raingutter Regatta boat making/races

Scout fire-building skills

Dutch oven cooking demonstration

Fishing

Field games

Open Trading Post

Westover Fire Department/Truck demonstration

The event will be completely free.

For more information, go to https://scoutingevent.com/615-BackToScouting.