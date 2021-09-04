Boys Scouts plan “Back to Scouting” recruitment event

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Mountaineer Area Council for the Boys Scouts of America will be hosting their “Back to Scouting” recruitment event on Sept. 19. The event will take place at Camp Mountaineer from 2-6 p.m.
During that time, Scouts and non-Scouts alike can join in on the activities, including:
- 60 ft climbing tower
- Shooting ranges
- Raingutter Regatta boat making/races
- Scout fire-building skills
- Dutch oven cooking demonstration
- Fishing
- Field games
- Open Trading Post
- Westover Fire Department/Truck demonstration
The event will be completely free.
For more information, go to https://scoutingevent.com/615-BackToScouting.