Camp Good Grief offers free camp for children and teens dealing with loss and grief

BELLINGTON, W.Va. – Mountain Hospice, a non-profit organization designed to assist patients, families, and friends of individuals who are dealing with a life-limiting or terminal illness or injury, is offering children who are grieving, free help through Camp Good Grief.

Camp Good Grief is free and open to children and teens experiencing any type of grief in the state of West Virginia. This one-day camp uses creativity and camaraderie to help campers effectively navigate through the grieving process.

Delauder

We try to provide education on how to deal with their grief during their difficult times and give them the resources to do that. However, you know, with COVID and the restrictions that we’ve had, we have set up a few camps within all the counties that we provide services as drive-through camps for this year. And there will be a staff of volunteers available to hand out the information. Each child will get a little book bag with snacks and resources available to help them work through their grief at home. Patty Delauder – Volunteer Coordinator, Mountain Hospice

Delauder said, so far this summer, the camps have been “very effective” and the proof of that rests in the fact that they have had several camps throughout July.

Thus far, camps have been held in Pendleton, Tucker, Mineral, and Barbour Counties, in that order. In just these counties, hundreds of bags have been given to children, Delauder said.

“We’ve already provided over 600 bags, the little book bags with the resources, so I feel that it’s very resourceful for the children,” Delauder said. “And not only, when they come through the camp, do they get the resources, but they also have contact information to here at Mountain Hospice for our bereavement coordinator and our staff to work with children if they need additional resources.”

The next camp will be July 29 in Randolph County at the Elkins office and will start at noon. Delauder said you don’t have to be a county resident to participate, it’s open to everyone.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can call Mountain Hospice’s main office at 304-823-3922, or visit its website. You can visit the website or call anytime, Delauder said, because Mountain Hospice always is around to help in the grieving process.

“You can reach out to our main number and ask to speak to our bereavement coordinator or any of our social service team,” Delauder said.

She continued later.

“If anyone needs additional support or help, they can feel free to call Mountain Hospice and we would be more than happy to try to help them get through their times of difficulty.”

Mountain Hospice is always looking for volunteers to help run its camps or help with other services it provides. Anyone who is interested, Delauder said, should reach out to find out more.

“We’re always looking for volunteers to provide patient support and to help with events like this one, especially to get out in the communities. So, if anyone would be interested in becoming a volunteer as well they could call here at the office.”