CELEBRATING VOLUNTEERS: Chrissy Musta & Clinton Monroe

This month we celebrate two local volunteers who are raising thousands in the fight against cancer.

August 17th marks the 18th Ride for Life in North Central West Virginia.

“It just makes me feel like I’m actually doing something for the good,” said Chrissy Musta, June’s celebrating volunteer.

Chrissy Musta has helped organize the ride since it began in 2001.

“I got involved with Relay for Life in 1996.”

Musta herself has battled cancer.

“Just three years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It really is a special thing to me now, it was then but it’s really special now.”

Hundreds of bikers will participate in the Dice Run, which raises money for the American Cancer Society.

“We have all either lost somebody, known body, or it’s actually affected yourself.”

Organizers said the event hits home for the whole group.

Clinton Monroe, June’s celebrating volunteer said, “My father passed away from brain cancer and she already had this ride going and I thought what a great tool to try and raise some money for a good cause. The American Cancer Society does a lot of research so hopefully one day we can get this thing under control and nobody is suffering again.”

The annual ride begins in Clarksburg, travels through Lewis, Upshur, Barbour and Taylor counties before returning to Harrison County.

Musta said, “When we wake up in the morning on the day of the ride all we can look for is no rain. Even last year we had a ton of bikers come out and it was pouring down the rain. They were standing in line with their umbrellas. They are really dedicated.”

Monroe said, “You just feel like all the hard work you but into when you look out in the parking lot and it’s full and people are waiting to sign up. It really turns out well.”

Thanks to The Miley Legal Group’s $500 donation, Ride For Life will continue to spread cancer awareness.