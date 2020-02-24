Census 2020 hiring events being held in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several 2020 Census hiring events will take place during the first week of March across northern West Virginia, including sessions in Elkins, Fairmont and Morgantown, according a press release.

Census officials said participants will be able to submit applications to the Census Bureau for consideration. All of the hiring events are free and open to the public, and each event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Below is the list of the dates, times and locations of all of the 2020 Census hiring events:

March 2, 2020:

Randolph County (starting wage $14.00)

WV Wood Technology Center, 10 11th St, Elkins, WV 26241

March 3, 2020:

Pendleton County (starting wage $14.00)

Pendleton County Library, 256 North Main Street, Franklin, WV 26807

March 4, 2020:

Monongalia County (starting wage $20.00)

LaQuinta Inn, Morgantown, 5000 Gateway Drive, Morgantown, WV 26501

March 5, 2020 [TENTATIVE]:

Ohio County (starting wage $17.00)

Wheeling University, 316 Washington Avenue, Wheeling, WV 26003

March 6, 2020:

Marion County (starting wage $17.00)

Board of Education at Marion County Armory, 1516 Mary Lou Retton Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554

The release stated that positions for the 2020 Census allow workers to play a part in history. Temporary Census positions offer the perfect opportunity for individuals to earn extra money while also helping West Virginia’s communities, census officials said.

The release stated that most positions will last several weeks and feature competitive wages, weekly paychecks, flexible hours, paid training and mileage reimbursement. Hourly wages for West Virginia residents start at $13 per hour and can vary by position and location, according to the release.

“There are jobs available that will pay real, live money and you’ll be doing something that’s so meaningful to the state, it’s off the chart,” Gov. Justice said in a recent press conference. “There is only one side to this coin, and it’s an upside.”

To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, be a U.S. citizen and have a valid email address, according to the release. The release also stated interested parties who have previously submitted applications do not need to reapply or to attend the event and only new applications will be accepted.