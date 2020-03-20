CENTRA to temporarily suspend bus services

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Board of Directors of Central WV Transit Authority (CENTRA) have come to the decision to temporarily suspend bus services.

A release from CENTRA stated that bus services will be temporarily suspended from Monday, March 23 at the end of business (6 p.m.) until April 12. The release stated that during this closure, CENTRA will reevaluate the necessary response to this situation daily.

The release also stated that effective immediately, no fares will be collected through March 23, 2020.