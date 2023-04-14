DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Check your tickets! The West Virginia Lottery says a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Davis, Tucker County.

According to a Facebook post from the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket is for $50,000 and it was sold in Davis. The lottery did not specify what store the ticket was sold at. Click here to check your numbers.

The latest drawing was on Wednesday, April 12.

Another Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at 11 p.m. The jackpot, as of 3:45 p.m. Friday, is $219 million.