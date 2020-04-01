Chestnut Ridge Church to host online Easter services

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown announced that it will be holding all of its Easter services exclusively online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release, officials from the church said that although it is unfortunate they can cannot gather with the community at this time, they are grateful to have to opportunity to stream their services online for everyone to enjoy.

Easter with the Ridge will have a time of worship and the gospel message will be presented by Pastor Tim Haring, according to the release.

The release stated that anyone is welcome to tune in and can do so online here or on the church’s Facebook page at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5p.m. on Sunday, April 12.

Three identical service will be broadcast online in celebration of Easter, according to the release.