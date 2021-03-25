Clarksburg Community Action takes on Emily Drive cleanup

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Community Action team ventured out to Emily Drive on Wednesday afternoon to pick up litter along the road. This is the first time the CCA has gone out to one of the city’s busiest streets.

Volunteers’ “two best friends” Wednesday were “the guardrail and grass.”

About 15 volunteers met in the Walmart parking lot and split up into groups to pick up litter. In the end, groups could cover enough ground to get from Kroger on one end of Emily Drive to Anmoore city limits.

The commercial hub of Harrison County is situated on the border of Clarksburg and Bridgeport. While it does not fit the traditional thinking of Clarksburg city limits, the CCA felt it was important to go out and help out where possible.

“Emily Drive is a part of our Clarksburg community, even if it’s not in the boundaries of the Clarksburg we know. But, you know, it still needs attention to and it is part of our community, so we gotta clean it up,” said Will Hyman, a regular volunteer with the CCA.

The Clarksburg Community Action team goes out to a different part of Clarksburg every week to help clean up. During Daylight Saving time, it will meet on Wednesday afternoon. To find out more information about the CCA, click here.