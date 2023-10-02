CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — As the holiday season approaches, the Clarksburg Salvation Army has opened its applications for its Angel Tree and Christmas Food Box programs.

Both Angel Tree and Christmas Food Box are programs run by the Salvation Army that look to provide gifts and food respectively to needy children and families during the holiday season. Those who apply and qualify will be able to receive help from these programs.

Applications will be open from Oct. 2 until Oct. 31. Clarksburg’s Salvation Army will be able to provide assistance through both Angel Tree and Christmas Food Box to residents in Harrison, Braxton, Lewis, Gilmer, Doddridge, and Randolph counties. Upshur and Barbour County residents will only qualify for the Angel Tree.

Distribution locations will be in Clarksburg, Buckhannon, Gassaway, Weston and Elkins. Those who apply and qualify will be sent an email regarding their acceptance by Nov. 15.

Below are the things you need in order to qualify and apply:

Major Tonya Roberts said, “We want those families that are needing assistance for Christmas to go and apply now so they’re not left out. We know their families are struggling during the holiday season and this is an opportunity for us to reach out and help them. So if you’re one of those families that needs the help, go there and apply now.”

If “angels” do not qualify for the program due to being 13 or older, the Salvation Army will instead apply them to the Sheetz for the Kidz program where they would have a chance to get their wishes granted.

Major Roberts said they don’t deny anyone from getting assistance as long as they qualify and complete their application by the deadline. To apply, click here.