CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Solar United Neighbors is teaming up with several other West Virginia environmental groups to help bring solar panels closer to home.

The Tucker, Randolph and Upshur Solar Co-Op will help give resources and time and mitigate costs to residents in those counties looking to install solar panels on their homes or business.

Solar United Neighbors hopes to reach 50 homes in the tri-county area with new solar panels.

“It feels really great. We’ve had a program here in West Virginia since 2015. Since then, we’ve helped over 160 homeowners and businesses go solar through our co-op process,” said Leah Barbor, WV State Director of the Solar United Neighbors.

To learn more information on the co-op or get the process started, you can visit their website here.