Colorado man sentenced for drug charges in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Colorado man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Johnny L. Morgan, 67, of Walsenburg, C.O., was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and methamphetamine, one count of distribution of meth, one count of distribution of THC and one count of distribution of marijuana in September 2018.

Morgan admitted to distributing marijuana, THC and meth in June and July 2017 in Braxton County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration, The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided over this case.