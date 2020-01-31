Congressman McKinley vists USP Hazelton to address ongoing issues

Bruceton Mills, W.Va. – Congressman David McKinley made a visit to the United States Penitentiary, Hazelton early Friday morning.

After years of ongoing problems at the prison including staffing issues, employees being assaulted and two inmate deaths, Representative McKinley visited USP Hazelton to address some of the issues and see what he can do in Washington to help.

“I want to make sure that our security guards have a voice in Washington, I want to make sure that we’re hearing what’s on their mind because they’re the ones that are facing some pretty traumatic situations up here,” said Congressman David McKinley.

McKinley said since hiring a new warden, there have been less problems and he believes they’re now on the right track to get the prison back in order.