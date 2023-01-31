CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Crumbl Cookies, the bakery chain known for its unique cookie flavors, is coming to Clarksburg.

12 News reached out to the company, and a spokesperson said, in part, “Thanks for reaching out! We are very excited to be part of the Clarksburg community! This store is still in the early stages of development.”

The company did not provide an estimated opening date for the store or the location where it is planning to open.

Crumbl is known for rotating four to five specialty cookie flavors a week, in addition to its milk chocolate chip flavor. Click here to see this week’s specialties.

This will be the chain’s second location in West Virginia.

Back in September, a Crumbl location opened in Morgantown. It offers take-out, curbside and delivery options.