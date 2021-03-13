Dairy Creme Corner re-opens

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Warmer weather is back and so is a local ice cream shop in Fairmont.



Dairy Creme Corner re-opened its doors today to welcome back customers for the spring and summer.

Co-Owner Mike Arcure says they open around the second week of March each year

“I think it’s our area and our community. The people who come out and support us. Were blessed with that,” said Arcure.

Due to the continuation of the pandemic, they have limited access to where only a few people can order inside at a time.

Dairy Creme Corner will be open until the middle of October on Monday-Saturday from 10am to 10pm and Sunday from noon until 10pm,