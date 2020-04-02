Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announces Holy Week celebrations will be televised & livestreamed

WHEELING, W.Va. – With the continued suspension of public Masses throughout the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston through the month of April due to the spread of COVID-19, the

Diocese has announced that it will provide televised broadcasts of the Sacred Triduum and Easter Sunday through the sponsorship by the Welty Corporation.



Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday will be broadcast live at 7:00 p.m.

On Good Friday, the Passion of the Lord will also be broadcast on a tape delayed basis at 7:00 p.m., and will be livestreamed on the diocesan website at 3:00 p.m.

Mass on Easter Sunday will be broadcast live at 10:30 a.m.

All broadcasts will air on WBOY’s ABC channel in the Clarksburg area and on WTRF’s ABC channel in the Wheeling area.



All Masses will be broadcast from the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling with Most Rev. Mark Brennan, bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, as celebrant. The broadcasts will all be available live on the Diocese’s website.



Mass is live streamed on the diocesan site Monday through Friday at 12:05 p.m. and on Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m., which remains on the website through Sunday.