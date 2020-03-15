Disc golf club hosts tournament

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Morgantown Mountain Goats hosted their 5th annual eighteen-hole Giving Goats Tournament.

The Disc Golf Tournament raises funds for the Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership School. Disc Golf is played like regular golf. You throw frisbees or discs into baskets and there’s a catching device to catch the disc.

All the money raised from each player went towards Mountain SOL to help fund scholarships Mountain SOL summer workshops and afterschool programs.

Morgantown Mountain Goats Vice President Nick Buysse said they introduced a lot of people to disc golf.

“Were teaching them with the partnership of Mountain SOL to be good stewards of the land,” said Buysse. “To be aware of environmental stewardship and leadership. To make a difference rather than just be a follower.”

There were multiple divisions of players in the tournament, and trophies were awarded for first through third place in each division.

All the discs used were donated by the Morgantown Mountain Goats disc golf club and team lights out.

To learn more about Mountain SOL by visiting their website or Facebook page.