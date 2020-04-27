DMV extends transactions expiring in May

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles recently announced a 90-day extension on drivers and vehicle transactions to include expirations dates in the month of May.

This decision was made due to all regional offices remaining closed following the recommended CDC and WV Department of Health and Human Resources guidelines during COVID-19.

“For example, your driver’s license if it expires April, May since were going into May. You now have an extra 90 days from the expiration date on the face of the document to your expiration date,” explained DMV Public Information Specialists Natalie Holcomb.

In the meantime, they are offering online and mailing services to their customers for their most requested transactions. Residents can renew their vehicle registrations, check their driver’s status, print their driving record, and more.

Right now, DMV officials are not sure when they will open regional offices to the public. However, headquarters remains open to employees to process all online and mailing transactions. Employees are also working behind the scenes to ensure safety measures are in place to keep customers and employees safe.

“Some of those things were talking about include face shields, plexiglass screens with the windows. Were also talking about doing appointments for skills testing to help decrease the number of people in our regional offices at any given time,” described Holcomb.

Holcomb also explained, the DMV is listening to customer feedback and making adjustments to ensure things as easy as possible.

“We are doing everything we possibly can to continue to provide the best customer service to our citizens and our customers. And we realized that right now we can’t provide the safety interactions that we could when offices are open.”

DMV officials encourage customers to go to their website to find online services portal.