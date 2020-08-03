Doddridge County Humane Society hosts Dinner to Go fundraiser

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County Humane Society held a Dinner to Go fundraiser Sunday afternoon to raise money for their organization.

Dozens of people stopped by the Doddridge County Park to pick up their dinner and to support the Doddridge County Humane Society.

Director of the Doddridge County Humane Society Deborah Casteel said they came up with the idea from participating in other fundraisers that involved meals.

“We thought, I bet that we would like it in Doddridge County,” explained Casteel. “So, we did that and many of the churches announced it at their sermons this morning which helped us to.”

Locals were able to order there dinners ahead of time as well as walk in. Those who stopped by were also able to put in a raffle for special designed baskets and home-made tables.

All the proceeds went towards taking care of the animals at the shelter.

To learn more information or on how to adopt a pet you can check out the Doddridge County Humane Society Facebook page.