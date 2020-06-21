Drive-In wedding held in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – One local couple thought outside the box and altered their wedding plans due to COVID-19.

Dalee Stratton and Brian Goss were notified in March they could not have their wedding at their original venue.

So instead, the couple had a drive-in wedding at the Civic Center in Kingwood.

Family and friends were able to stay in their cars, eat some popcorn and tune into the wedding through the radio.

After the ceremony those who attended were able to drive up to designated stations and drop off their cards/gifts and pick up some individually wrapped cupcakes.