Duff Street United Methodist Church Relay for Life host sloppy joe sale

CLARKSBUR, W.Va. – Duff Street United Methodist Church Relay for Life held a drive thru sloppy joe sale to help raise money for Relay for Life.

The organization sold sloppy joe sandwiches for $4 and meals for $5 that included chips and coleslaw.

Relay for Life is an organization that raises money to help fund cancer research also help people who have cancer for there expenses and more.

Volunteer Roberta Kennedy explained how they wanted to do something different and thought sloppy joe would draw more of a crowd in.

“We have more than just duff street members,” said Kennedy. Its people who feel patiently that we need to do something about cancer. And were all in it together.”

All the proceeds from this fundraiser went to support Relay for Life. To learn more information Duff Street United Methodist Church Relay for Life you can contact the church directly or on their Facebook page.