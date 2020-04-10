Easter services airing on WBOY’s TV stations this weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With most churches foregoing traditional in-person Easter services, many of them are providing their services online or on TV.

Below is a list of what you can watch on WBOY’s TV channels:

WBOY ABC:

Friday, April 10

7:00-8:00 p.m. Catholic Diocese’s Passion of the Lord

Saturday, April 11

Noon-1:00 p.m. Jewel City Church

Sunday, April 12

6:30-7:00 a.m. – Faith Church

7:30-8:00 a.m. – Evangelistic Outreach

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Catholic Diocese Easter Mass

1:00-2:00 p.m. – The Awakening

WBOY NBC:

Sunday, April 12

5:00-6:00 a.m. – Easter Liturgical

6:30-7:00 a.m. – Faith Church

7:00-7:30 a.m. – Upper Room

11:00 a.m.- Noon – Jewel City Church