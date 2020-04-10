Live Now
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Jim Justice sets Friday’s COVID-19 briefing for 4:00 p.m.

Easter services airing on WBOY’s TV stations this weekend

Local
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With most churches foregoing traditional in-person Easter services, many of them are providing their services online or on TV.

Below is a list of what you can watch on WBOY’s TV channels:

WBOY ABC:

Friday, April 10

7:00-8:00 p.m. Catholic Diocese’s Passion of the Lord

Saturday, April 11

Noon-1:00 p.m. Jewel City Church

Sunday, April 12

6:30-7:00 a.m. – Faith Church

7:30-8:00 a.m. – Evangelistic Outreach

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Catholic Diocese Easter Mass

1:00-2:00 p.m. – The Awakening

WBOY NBC:

Sunday, April 12

5:00-6:00 a.m. – Easter Liturgical

6:30-7:00 a.m. – Faith Church

7:00-7:30 a.m. – Upper Room

11:00 a.m.- Noon – Jewel City Church

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories