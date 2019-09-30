Electrical fire in dormitory at WVWC causes floor to be cleared

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A fire in a dormitory of West Virginia Wesleyan College has caused residents of the building to stay in alternative sleeping arrangements for the evening.

According to officials with West Virginia Wesleyan College, one of the floors of Agnes Howard Hall, which one of the oldest buildings on the campus, experienced an electrical fire after a circuit breaker overloaded Monday afternoon.

The fire was under control before the Buckhannon Fire Department arrived, and the fourth floor was evacuated as a precaution, according to officials.

The residents of the fourth floor of Agnes Howard Hall will be given alternative sleeping conditions for the evening in another dormitory as the floor is secured and determined safe for them to return, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported at the same time.