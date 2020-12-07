Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce creates new holiday contest

ELKINS. W.Va. – A Christmas light display contest and tour is happening in Randolph County.

The Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce invited businesses and residence all over Elkins and Randolph County to participate in a two-week contest to be considered for cash prizes.

Executive Director Lisa Wood explained how they created the contest to give people a way to enjoy the holiday season.

“We hope that this year in particular it affords the community to travel the county and see lights in a safe way,” said Wood. “They can travel with their families and friends in a car.”

People can view the tour digitally or visit the locations with a google pin map.

Wood stated she hopes the contest and tour for the community become an additional annual event with the other events that happen in the county.

The winners will be announced on December 18, 2020, through a video that will be posted on the Chambers of Commerce Facebook page. Participants are encouraged to keep their lights up until December 28, 2020, so people could have time to come view them.

The contest is sponsored by the city of Elkins and the Randolph county commission. To learn more information, check out their Facebook Page.