ESSENTIAL EVERYONE: Team of servicemen respond to high-risk calls

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – When most people think of first responders, they think of firefighters, doctors, nurses and EMS. However, there are some other first responders that operate under the radar as they keep people safe. Some of those are members of an all-volunteer team with Dominion Energy specialized to respond to emergencies at homes exposed to COVID-19.

This team is specially trained and uses the highest level of safety precautions, including suits and masks. Their temperature is monitored every day, and works with a doctor to keep everyone safe.

David Bush

Some members even had to make the ultimate sacrifice: shaving their facial hair!

The 12 News team spoke with Dominion Energy serviceman David Bush about why he chose to volunteer for this high-risk team.

Essential Everyone Web Series:

The team at 12 News wanted to check in with our community during this difficult time. Do you know someone who is going above and beyond to keep our communities running? Nominate them for our new ESSENTIAL EVERYONE web series, and they could be featured in next week’s segment!

**Nominees must be willing to be interviewed.**

Those who are interested in nominating, can email submissions to Amanda Mueller, by clicking here.