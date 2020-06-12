Essential Everyone: Truck Drivers

SABRATON, W.Va. – They’ve kept us connected, supplied and fed – all oftentimes by driving into the heart of “hot spots” during COVID-19.

The 12 News team caught up with Team Sledd truck driver Lorne Reeves during his stop in Sabraton. He tells us what life has been like on the road during trying times – including the one bright side of driving during a pandemic!

Essential Everyone Web Series:

The team at 12 News wanted to check in with our community during this difficult time. Do you know someone who is going above and beyond to keep our communities running? Nominate them for our new ESSENTIAL EVERYONE web series, and they could be featured in next week’s segment!

**Nominees must be willing to be interviewed.**

Those who are interested in nominating, can email submissions to Amanda Mueller, by clicking here.