Exemplary Source Water Protection Program Award given to West Virginia American Water

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia American Water announced that it received the 2021 Exemplary Source Water Protection Program Award from the American Water Works Association.

The award goes to the company that has “the most robust source water protection program in North America among large water systems serving greater than 250,000 customers.”

“West Virginia American Water’s current source water protection program began out of legislation following the 2014 Freedom Industries chemical spill,” said Erica Pauken, West Virginia American Water source water protection program manager. “Our company viewed that legislation as a baseline, and we created an emergency response and source water protection program that goes far above and beyond the minimum requirements of the law. As a result, it’s an honor to be recognized for those efforts to deliver a superior protection program for our customers in West Virginia.”

Criteria for the award included the following:

a source water protection program vision

source water characterization

source water protection goals

source water protection action plan

implementation of the action plan

periodic evaluation and revision of the entire program

“A cornerstone of our source water protection program has been the development of emergency management relationships that allow for deployment of effective contingency and communication plans in the event of an emergency,” said Pauken. “Along with those relationships, our program boasts the most advanced water quality testing in the state, along with upstream monitoring and source water detection panels that provide up-to-the-minute data on what’s happening in our source waters. Through all of these components, our customers can rest assured that we’re working hard for them in every aspect of this program.”

