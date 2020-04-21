Fairmont boy celebrates 12th birthday with a parade

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Despite the pandemic, one Fairmont family was able to celebrate their son’s birthday in a special way.

Taner Woodman celebrated his 12th birthday on Monday and was still able to celebrate his birthday thanks to the creativity of his family, who threw him a parade party.

Family and friends drove by to send Woodman birthday wishes. Even the local law enforcement and fire departments stopped by to celebrate his birthday.

He stated that all he wants for his birthday is for everyone to overcome the virus, so he can have more birthdays.

All of us from the 12 News team wish Tanner a very happy birthday!