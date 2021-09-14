Fairmont Council discuss formula for sale of demolished property program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council met Tuesday evening and adopted a resolution regarding city owned properties acquired as result of its demolition program.

Officials with the City of Fairmont stated they want to show consistency having an expanded demolition program. Those officials also said their goal is to not own the properties that once had condemned structures that have been demolished. Council also expressed that the sale of any such property will be considered on a first come first served basis with a reservation of rights.

“Our goal is to get them [properties] back out there so that they can possibly be redeveloped. So, we thought it would be best to come up with a formula that we could just say to everyone who is interested, this is the formula, here is what it is, it’s not meant to make money. We’re not trying to get back all of our money, we certainly aren’t, because the formula is only 25 percent of the assessed value of the land plus 15 percent of our demo costs,” said Valerie Means, the Fairmont City Manager.

Council also honored several firefighters and police officers for their work put themselves at risk to help others with respect to the 9/11 observances that was held over the weekend.

“It was nice to have some of the police officers and the fire fighters in here tonight, there was just a few of them, but obviously council and myself were speaking to everyone,” Means said. “We just appreciate the work they do, the job that they do. They are two of many departments in the city and we appreciate everybody.”

The council also adopted a resolution designating Raymond Alvarez as Fairmont’s official historian.