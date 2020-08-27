Fairmont Human Rights Commission emphasizes diversity in virtual meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Human Rights commission held a virtual meeting to discuss plans for their community and diversity being front and center.

In the meeting, they continued their discussion on the city of Fairmont’s employee training progress. They also discussed their opinion about councilman Barry Bledsoe written words on social media and what they could do as a committee to bring more diversity to their group.

James Nolan, a member of the commission, explained how they are working on providing a book called “How to be an anti-racist” to council members to help educate them better on diversity and community challenges.

“If someone’s not reading this stuff, if someone is not tuned into this sort of literature,” Nolan explained. “It is really difficult to have a discussion with them.”

They also discussed on adding more diverse people onto their committee. They are trying to come up with ways to recruit people to come to the meetings, to get engage in some of the projects that the committee is working on and be ready to step in as a commissioner as soon as one of there times end.

“We said from the beginning that in a group of seven there should be at least one or two or maybe three people of color because this is where a lot of the problems are,” Nolan stated.

Their future plans are attending more city council meetings, while embracing diversity within the community.

To learn more information and updates on the Fairmont Human Rights Commission website.