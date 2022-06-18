FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont chapter of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) held a community event for pride month at the East Marion Park on June 18.

Since the Morgantown PFLAG chapter closed during the pandemic, the Fairmont chapter is the only one left in the state of West Virginia.

There were 18 vendors, including non-profits, businesses and crafters who gathered for fellowship to promote more unity within the community. Joby Chadwell, Fairmont’s PFLAG chapter president, said by holding this event, they want to help further the communities understanding, and give people in the LGBTQ+ community a place to talk, along with their parents, which is what the organization PFLAG was founded for in 1972.

“I’ve been out since I was 18. I’ve been married for almost ten years now, and you know, growing up in this community, I experienced bullying and harassment just like so many of us have. So, I think it’s important to keep these organizations going,” said Chadwell.

Yoga was scheduled for 2 p.m. The after party for the PFLAG community pride event was at The Rambling Root at 5 p.m., and there were raffles and giveaways made from materials donated from local organizations.