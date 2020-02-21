Fairmont State University Performing Arts presents “The Ghostly and the Ghastly: A Passel of West Virginia Folktales”

FAIRMONT W.Va. – Fairmont State University Performing Art Department presented “The Ghostly and the Ghastly: A Passel of West Virginia Folktales” in the Wallman Hall Theatre.

In January, Theatre and Communication Arts Professor Francene Kirk walked into a room with 10 students and a faculty member from the English department with a stack of Folktales from the Frank and Jane Gabor Folklife Center that was collected by Dr. Ruth Ann Musick and her students. After brainstorming, English professor Dr. Matthews and several students began the writing process.

Three weeks prior the first show, the cast and crew began the staging process, looking at where people would stand, how they would move, and so forth. After that was complete, they brought the designers into the mix.

“People who come to the show will see that it all takes place in a classroom and the students are a little bit board at the lecture,” said Kirk. “And so, the teacher decides to do something very different, so he decides to tell ghost stories. And he decides to get the student up on their feet and they act out the stories.”

Kirk also stated there are 10 stories such as “Ida Crawford”, which is a story about a mysterious hitch hiker who saves the life of a traveler. “The Fate of Frank Collins” is a tale of a monument maker who encounters a strange customer with and even stranger request.

“West Virginia is a prime place for ghost stories,” Kirk stated.

She continued to explain that there are all kinds of ghost stories that have been handed down from generation to generation in West Virginia.

“If you think about the terrain, and how you can’t see around the next corner, and if you’re out in the country how dark it is, and how you might hear the wind blowing, or you might hear a coyote howl. It’s scary,” explained Kirk.

Fairmont State University Performing Arts Department next performance will be on Friday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Visit Fairmont State University’s website for more run times and ticket pricing.