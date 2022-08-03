CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better.

According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has nearly tripled. In 2019, there were 93 registered farmers’ markets across the State. Now, in 2022, that number has climbed to 267.

Here is a list of some farmers markets in north central West Virginia that you can visit this week or throughout the summer.

Clarksburg Farmers Market – Takes place on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 210 Emily Drive (Tractor Supply Parking Lot). Featured produce and local artists.

Bridgeport Farmers Market – Takes place Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 100 Marketplace Avenue. The market opened for the summer on May 15.

Fairmont Farmers Market – Open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Palatine Park (Everest Drive).

Morgantown Farmers Market – Takes place Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon at 400 Spruce Street.

Star City Farmers Market – Takes place Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Edith B. Barill Riverfront Park at the entrance to the Mon River Trail. The market opened for the year on June 10.

Lewis County Farmers Market – Open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon located in front the of Appalachian Glass parking lot off Route 33 in Weston.

Ritchie County Farmers Market – Takes place on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon in front of the Harrisville Municipal Building on East Main Street.

Elkins Farmers Market – Open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at 315 Railroad Avenue in Elkins. According to Facebook, it features locally grown produce, hand-crafted baked goods and artisan products.

Buckhannon – Upshur Farmer’s Market – Open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jawbone Park (Madison Street). Some of the items available are seasonal produce, farm eggs, plants, flowers, baked goods and handcrafted items.

Barbour County Community Garden Market – This market offers daily meal specials and pop-up farmers markets in Belington and Philippi through the Heart and Hand House, Inc. The hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon at 106 South Main Street in Philippi. Check what meals are available each day on their Facebook page.

County Seat Farmer’s Market – Located in Kingwood, Preston County at 111 E Main Street, this market is usually open on Tuesdays with hours depending on the weekend. Check upcoming times on the market’s Facebook page.

Most farmers markets only operate during the summer and early fall. Check your local location before planning a trip in September or later. Your area isn’t listed? Search the WVDA’s website for markets in your county.