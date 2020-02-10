The Robinson Grand Performing Arts center show ‘The Help’, recognizing Black History Month

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center held its second annual Black History Month film showing. The film that was chosen this year was “The Help”.

The movie is about a young white woman who is an aspiring journalist and her relationship with two African American maids during the Civil Rights Movement in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Sales and Marketing Manager Emily Moore said they wanted to change the movie selection up this year.

“We wanted to choose something more of a comedy,” said Moore. Last year we chose Fences which was a drama, pretty serious and a little heavy. So, we wanted to focus on something a little bit lighter but still focused on Black History Month and everything that happened during the Civil Rights Movement.”

Each year the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center chooses a different genre to showcase Black History Month.

The Black Heritage Festival was also represented in the lobby to showcase the events they will be hosting for Black History Month and the rest of the year.

Click here to see the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center upcoming events.