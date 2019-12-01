Findley Martin Winery now open

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Findley Martin Winery is now open in Morgantown.

They have a variety of red and white wines to choose from with more to come.

Co-founders Amy Sidwell and Murray Gervais said how everything started was Sidwell has a concord grapevine that grows in the back yard of her house. So they were joking around about how difficult it would be to turn grapes into wine so they decide to try it one day now here they are two years later opening a winery.

They both enjoy drinking and coming up with different kinds of wine.

“Well really we pick things well like and we pick things that we think other people will like as well. So, we do a lot of experimentation. We have some old standards that we like, some things that most people might like and then we experiment with fruit wine as well,” said Amy Sidwell.

They currently only sell their wine in the state of West Virginia but do plan to expand with years to come.

The Findley Martin is open Thursday-Saturday starting at 11a.m. and they are located right behind KLM Real-estate office in Suite B.

They are currently offering free wine tasting and small intimate parties at their location during normal business hours.