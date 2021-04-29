Fire destroys a house in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va- Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire call in Harrison County.

According to 911 officials, first responders were alert of the fire at 10:58 p.m. Thursday Night on Rivers Edge Road in Clarksburg.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries. Two cars were damaged due to the fire.

Fire departments from Lost Creek, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, and West Milfold; along with Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.

The fire is under investigation.

