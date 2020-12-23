Firefighter Lieutenant retires after 24 years of service to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A fire department held a retirement party for one of their own at the North Side Fire Station in Morgantown.

Lieutenant Brian Jones served as a firefighter for 24 years as well as became the president of the Firefighter Union for the state.

North Side Fire Chief Mark Caravasos stated that Jones was well known in Charleston for fighting for firefighter efforts and firefighter causes.

“Brian was exceptional. He was very involved in the union side of things,” explained Chief Caravasos. “He sat on the Home Rule Board, and he actually was one of the ones on the Home Rule Board when we turned around and were able to get our Fire Marshalls program Institute here in the city.”

Jones said he was not aware of the party but thought this party was a good way for him to get the closure that he could not get from missing his last shift due to him catching COVID.

“These guys have meant everything to me over the past 24 and a half years, and to get to share this day with them, it’s very humbling,” said Jones.

Jones stated he already misses the calls and being with his crew. He plans to continue representing firefighters legislatively in Charleston and stay on the board of the West Virginia Municipal Home Rule Program.