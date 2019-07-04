Firework safety for this 4th of July

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fireworks can be a fun event for this time of year but safety is a big concern.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission approximately 180 people go to the emergency room each year in the month around the 4th of July.

That’s why it’s important to do your research and consult with your salesman when purchasing fireworks.

“Best thing with fireworks is to enjoy them, but please be safe. Always have a bucket of water or fire extinguisher on hand, don’t put your face over any fireworks at any time, and always wear close-toed shoes. Flipflops and sandals tend to get things caught up in them and nobody likes burnt toes,” said Jason Modlik, Fireworks Planet manager.

Employees at Fireworks Planet are prepared to help each customer learn how to safely set off the fireworks they purchase with digital monitors that demonstrate the proper way to ignite each product they offer.