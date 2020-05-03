First drive-thru farmers market held in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Strict regulations throughout the state led organizers of the Morgantown Farmer’s Market to change the way they handle operations, Saturday they held their first drive-thru and pick up market to cut back on person to person contact.

Monongalia County is under more strict regulations compared to other parts of the state due to the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases. One of those regulations is only allowing five people in an event space at a time, with this rule in place and the Morgantown Farmer’s Market decided to try an alternative style market to abide by the county’s guidelines.

Morgantown Farmer’s Market Manager, Ayron Walker stated the city of Morgantown and the health department has allowed the market to have more space for cars to come thru during this time.

“We felt like this would be the best way for the vendors to still be able to interact with their customers but then also keep the community and our vendors and customers safe as well,” explained Walker.

For this year’s spring market vendors only brought the product that was pre-ordered due to this year’s restrictions.

“We sat all the product out on the tables and grouped them by customer name so if the customer ordered from about 5 different vendors it was all group together then we put it all in the back of their vehicle,” described Walker.

Morgantown Farmer’s Market will be doing a drive-thru market every Saturday from now on for in place of a normal styled market. Locals have from Saturday afternoon until the following Thursday to pre-order their products from vendors.

Anyone interested in making a purchase from Morgantown Farmer’s Market can order online through their website under the “Shop” tab which shows all the local vendors websites and information.