WESTON, W.Va. – Therapy dogs have been introduced in elementary and middle schools throughout the state, but on June 2, the first West Virginia high school received its therapy dog.

First Lady Cathy Justice held a Pup Rally at Lewis County High School to celebrate the arrival of Jasper, a female yellow lab therapy dog. She told the students that if they had a bad day, and they came and hugged Jasper, then they would feel better and that the therapy dogs provide students a healthy outlet to address trauma and other issues.

Jasper, Lewis County High School’s new therapy dog (WBOY image).

“Well just think, as you get older, the children as they grow older, they have bigger problems… just a lot of self-harm to children, they do,” Justice said. “We want to try to address all of that, we want them to know that they’re loved, that they can come and see Jasper, give him a big hug and know that someone loves them.”

The Friends with Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities in Schools non-profit, and the West Virginia Department of Education.