Flood Watch for the mountains Wednesday into Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We have seen a lot of rain over the past few weeks here in north-central West Virginia and the end of the month is no exception.

Through April 27th, we have seen above-average rainfall in all three climate sites throughout the region.

Rain gauges have measured greater than 1.5 inches above average rainfall in Clarksburg, greater than two inches above average in Elkins, and greater than one inch above average rainfall in Morgantown.

Because of all of the rain we have seen, grounds, especially in low-lying areas, are especially saturated.

More rain is on the way Wednesday into Thursday.

We are expecting over an inch of additional rain through Thursday night across the region with spots in Webster County possibly seeing over two inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.

This is the reason for a Flood Watch in some of our mountain counties.

Webster, Randolph, and Pocahontas counties are under a Flood Watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.

If heavy rain causes flooding, make sure to get to higher ground and stay off the road!

Just six inches of standing water can sweep a person off their feet and a foot of water can sweep a car away. Remember to “Turn around, Don’t Drown!”