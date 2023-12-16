ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Elkins’ Fraternal Order of Police Seneca Trail Lodge 104 held a community Christmas party to ensure every child in its surrounding community had a great Christmas.

One happy boy hugs his nerf gun from the FOP. WBOY image.

The party took place on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Phil Gainer Community Center from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. with numerous activities available for children to participate in including crafts, bounce houses, games and meet and greets with characters like Santa, the Grinch and a yeti.

FOP Lodge members. WBOY image. Randolph County Sheriff, Robert Elbon dressed as a yeti. WBOY image.

The F.O.P. served a total of 245 children with this event, spending between $100 to $150 on gifts for each child.

This year the F.O.P. was able to raise $50,000 with donations from all six surrounding communities, topping last year’s fundraising total of $19,000. Children in attendance also received new winter clothing items like gloves, toboggans and scarfs upon arrival.

12 News spoke with F.O.P. Seneca Lodge President David VanMeter, on the importance of offering this event for the community.

Toys given to kids in attendance. WBOY image. The Grinch checking in on a child. WBOY image.

“A lot of children in our communities are not privileged enough to be able to even get a gift and we want to put a smile on every child’s face that is in our community that don’t have a chance to do so. We just want to thank everybody again that’s in our communities that allowed us to be able to do this,” VanMeter said.

Elkins’ Fraternal Order of Police Seneca Trail Lodge 104 is hosting an electronic horse race on Feb. 3, 2024. For more information on that event you can contact the lodge.