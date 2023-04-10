FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia gas prices continued to climb week over week, following national trends.

According to AAA, gas in West Virginia averaged $3.58 per gallon of regular gas on Monday, up from $3.43 per gallon last week. Nationally, AAA data shows gas prices are averaging $3.60 per gallon.

AAA also provided average gas prices for the following north central West Virginia localities:

Bridgeport: $3.62

Clarksburg: $3.62

Morgantown: $3.56

Wondering what’s behind the increase? AAA said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which includes Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and more, announced last weekend that it would cut production by more than 1 million barrels per day. That announcement caused the price of crude oil to immediately surge to more than $80 per barrel, AAA said.

At the same time, AAA said that total domestic gasoline stocks decreased substantially by 4.1 million barrels, while demand for gas increased slightly from 9.15 to 9.3 million barrels per day last week.

As of the latest available Energy Information Administration data, on March 31, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels were at 371,175 thousand barrels, the lowest the reserve has been at since early December 1983.