CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gas prices in West Virginia and across the country are on the decline, despite tensions in the Middle East.

According to AAA, gas in northern West Virginia is 10 cents cheaper on average this week, at $3.23 per gallon of regular gas. In West Virginia as a whole, AAA says gas is averaging $3.55 per gallon. One year ago, gas was averaging $3.57 per gallon in northern West Virginia and $3.55 statewide.

Locally, prices at the pump were averaging $3.20 in Bridgeport, $3.32 in Clarksburg and $3.30 in Morgantown, according to AAA.

Gas demand also increased while stocks decreased—another trend that would normally cause prices to rise, but AAA said oil prices have stabilized, reversing the effect.

As of the latest available Energy Information Administration data, on Oct. 13, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels were at 351,274 thousand barrels, the lowest the reserve has been at since December 1983.