CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gas prices in West Virginia and across the nation dropped once again over the last week, with northern West Virginia gas prices averaging four cents less.

AAA said gas prices are averaging $3.19 per gallon of regular gas in Bridgeport, $3.23 per gallon in Clarksburg and $3.20 per gallon in Morgantown, with the northern half of West Virginia averaging just under $3.20 per gallon.

Statewide, prices are averaging $3.34 per gallon and nationally, they’re averaging $3.49 per gallon.

AAA said the drop in gas prices is being fuelled by a drop in demand, though prices are not falling as quickly as they normally would due to the war in the Middle East.

The World Bank warned Monday that if the Israel-Hamas war widens, oil prices could be pushed into “uncharted waters,” resulting in increased food prices worldwide.

As of the latest available Energy Information Administration data, on Oct. 20, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels were at 351,274 thousand barrels, the lowest the reserve has been at since September 1983.