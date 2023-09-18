CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia gas prices have increased by an average of nine cents this week, according to AAA.

With a statewide average of $3.64 per gallon of regular gas, West Virginia gas prices are more expensive than they were at this time last year when prices averaged $3.56 per gallon.

Gas prices in north central West Virginia are slightly higher than the state average, with Bridgeport averaging $3.69, Clarksburg at $3.68 and Morgantown at $3.67. Lewis County gas prices are the lowest in north central West Virginia, averaging $3.47 per gallon.

AAA said in a press release that a surge in oil costs is behind the climbing gas prices, even though demand for gas decreased “significantly” last week from 9.32 to 8.31 million barrels per day.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced they would extend voluntary oil cuts through the end of this year, a move that would trim 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market and boost energy prices.

AAA said that those cuts will lead to an oil supply shortfall this fall and winter.

As of the latest available Energy Information Administration data, on Sept. 8, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels were at 350,630 thousand barrels, the lowest the reserve has been at since August 1983.